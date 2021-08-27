Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 26.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 837,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,748 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 47.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 266,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 90,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.