Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grifols by 69.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 269,365 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 298.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 673,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 10.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,662,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

