Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PRGS opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

