OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPFI. JMP Securities assumed coverage on OppFi in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on OppFi in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OppFi in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

OPFI stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. OppFi has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

OppFi Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

