HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLE stock opened at €60.52 ($71.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.