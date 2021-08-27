Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,200 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

LON JET opened at GBX 6,926 ($90.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,432.14. The company has a market cap of £14.69 billion and a PE ratio of -21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

