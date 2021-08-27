Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KFY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 106,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 80.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

