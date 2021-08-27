NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €42.88 ($50.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.