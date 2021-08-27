NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €42.88 ($50.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

