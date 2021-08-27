Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNA. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.64 ($76.04).

VNA stock opened at €57.56 ($67.72) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

