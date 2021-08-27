NightDragon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 30th (NASDAQ:NDACU)

NightDragon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NDACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. NightDragon Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ NDACU opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. NightDragon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 598,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,341 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

