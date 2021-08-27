Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Increased to C$1.25 by Analysts at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective lifted by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

