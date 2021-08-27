Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target Increased to C$1.25 by Analysts at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective lifted by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55.
About Atico Mining
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.