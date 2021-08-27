salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $287.00 to $300.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 210,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,397,866 shares.The stock last traded at $273.65 and had previously closed at $260.85.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

