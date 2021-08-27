ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.78. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 24,278 shares.

Specifically, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $969.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

