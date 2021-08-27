Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 3845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

