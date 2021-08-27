Critical Analysis: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) vs. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 10.44% 25.80% 10.96% Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84%

86.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Silicon Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.84 $52.00 million $6.78 32.78 Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 8.01 $12.53 million $1.94 81.78

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 7 14 1 2.65 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $220.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Silicon Laboratories on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

