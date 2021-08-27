Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $192.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as high as $175.22 and last traded at $174.81, with a volume of 4035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.93.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 351,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after buying an additional 134,684 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

