Belong Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Quiet Period To End on September 1st

Belong Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLNGU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Belong Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ BLNGU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Belong Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

