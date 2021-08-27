Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 1st (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LHAA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 1st. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,770,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 393,484 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,888,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

