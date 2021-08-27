China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. China Zenix Auto International has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

