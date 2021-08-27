China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. China Zenix Auto International has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

