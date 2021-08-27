DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Plans to Raise $120 Million in August 31st IPO

DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) expects to raise $120 million in an IPO on Tuesday, August 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, DoubleDown Interactive generated $378.9 million in revenue and $60.1 million in net income. DoubleDown Interactive has a market-cap of $942.4 million.

B. Riley Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO and CBRE and Northland Capital Markets were co-managers.

DoubleDown Interactive provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to become one of the world’s leading global gaming companies by delivering differentiated content and playing experiences to our players. We are a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players. Our flagship game, DoubleDown Casino, has been in the top 20 grossing mobile games annually on Apple App Store since 2015, according to App Annie. Our newest game, DoubleDown Fort Knox, launched in April 2018, has already achieved 3 million cumulative installations as of March 31, 2020. (Note: DoubleDown Interactive re-filed its IPO on July 20, 2021 – five days after withdrawing its initial IPO plans – and set these terms: 6.32 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $18 to $20 – up from its previous terms of 5.5 million ADS at $15.60. **Twenty ADS represent one common share. **DoubleDown Interactive updated its F-1/A filing on Aug. 20, 2021.) (**In its SEC filing dated July 20, 2021, DoubleDown also changed underwriters – to B. Riley Securities as the sole book-runner. The initial deal had two book-runners and a co-manager; that deal was postponed after it did not get priced as expected during the last week of June. DoubleDown also filed updated financial statements in its SEC filing dated July 20, 2021.) “.

DoubleDown Interactive was founded in 2008 and has 280 employees. The company is located at 13F, Gangnam Finance Center, 152, Teheran-ro Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236, Republic of Korea and can be reached via phone at +82-2-501-7216 or on the web at https://doubledowninteractive.com/.

