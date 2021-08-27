Short Interest in Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Drops By 75.0%

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEHPF stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.