Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Expands By 199.0%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 199.0% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

