TheStreet Upgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

FLMN stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $369.38 million, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $154,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

