Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Insider Sells £430,891.20 in Stock

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Tina Southall sold 23,418 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04), for a total transaction of £430,891.20 ($562,962.11).

LON:GYS opened at GBX 1,845 ($24.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,845.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.01. Gamesys Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.50.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gamesys Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.