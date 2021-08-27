Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Board of Directors

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

