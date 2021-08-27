Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis Sells 44 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

ADM opened at GBX 3,653 ($47.73) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,362.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a market cap of £10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

