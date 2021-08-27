Insider Buying: Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Acquires 2,672 Shares of Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robin Archibald bought 10,205 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.85. The firm has a market cap of £155.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is -64.10%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

