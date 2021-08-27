Analysts Offer Predictions for Project Angel Parent LLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Project Angel Parent in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Project Angel Parent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

