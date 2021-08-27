Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.91.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$49.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.26. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

