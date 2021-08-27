Royal Caribbean Group to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($4.32) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($17.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $80.82 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

