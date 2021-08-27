SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.81 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $794.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 443,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,037 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

