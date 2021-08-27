Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,590 Price Target at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,506 ($19.68) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,585.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

