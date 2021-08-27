Firestone Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 6,311,984 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57.

