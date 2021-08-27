Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 579,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,735. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.