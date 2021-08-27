Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 110,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 129,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76.

Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.