iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Firestone Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,870. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $253.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

