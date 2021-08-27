Tower token (TOWER) 1-Day Volume Hits $407,149.00

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Tower token has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tower token has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00745138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097847 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tower token using one of the exchanges listed above.

