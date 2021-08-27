Vai Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $85.46 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

