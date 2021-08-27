Bitblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $368,755.39 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $368,755.39 and approximately $176.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,854.60 or 0.99926064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00037994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009759 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars.

