Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 349,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,323. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

