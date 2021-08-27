Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.94.

NYSE APTV traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.21. The company had a trading volume of 796,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,794. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.21. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

