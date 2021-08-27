BOMB (BOMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $255,203.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $255,203.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00007907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,710 coins and its circulating supply is 903,922 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

