Firestone Capital Management Buys 2,126 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.31. 158,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,103. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $83.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.