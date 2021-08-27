StormX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.94 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. StormX has a market capitalization of $273.78 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

