The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Up 17.3%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN)’s stock price was up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of -0.17.

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. The Southern Banc had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

