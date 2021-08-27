Firestone Capital Management Has $4.65 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,074. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37.

