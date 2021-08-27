Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Legend Biotech stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 177,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.97. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 3,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

