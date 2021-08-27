492,066 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by CNO Financial Group Inc.

CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 492,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,007,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 22.8% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 317,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.