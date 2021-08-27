Truepoint Inc. Buys New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 86.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.01. The company had a trading volume of 813,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

