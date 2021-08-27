DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, DAEX has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $10,050.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00747767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00098403 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.